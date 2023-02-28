New bill aims to affirm paid family leave for state employees

Senator Jeff Yarbro introduced the bill in early January, with Rep. Johnny Shaw sponsoring the House version.
FILE - The Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., is shown Jan. 8, 2020. Republican...
FILE - The Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., is shown Jan. 8, 2020. Republican lawmakers in Tennessee have pushed a proposed ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors through the Senate. The bill is on a fast track that spurred civil rights groups on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, to promise an immediate lawsuit if and when the bill becomes law. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A proposal is making its way through Tennessee’s legislature that would guarantee state employees paid leave from work for family reasons.

SB0227 was introduced on Jan. 19 by Senator Jeff Yarbro, and it would authorize 12 weeks of paid leave each year for qualified state workers for the birth of a child or to care for a loved one with a serious health condition.

This allotted time off would be in addition to the employee’s regular annual, or sick time off the current law provides state employees.

The House version of the bill, HB0442, is sponsored by Democratic Rep. Johnny Shaw of District 80 and was introduced on January 24. Both bills head to their respective Public Service Subcommittees for consideration.

For more information on either bill, visit here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Vitello
Baseball coach Tony Vitello suspended for Dayton weekend games
FLE - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert...
‘Dilbert’ creator loses comics distributor over racist remarks
Main Street in Saltillo, Tennessee, dead ends into the Tennessee River.
Man dies ‘pleading for help’ after unknowingly driving into Tennessee River
Byron Smith, 27, of Murfreesboro, was charged with five felony counts of sexual contact of a...
Rutherford Co. wrestling coach suspended after alleged sexual contact with student
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because...
Cosori recalling 2 million air fryers for fire risk

Latest News

marijuana plants
Bill aimed at decriminalizing certain amounts of marijuana fails to pass
Fisk University gymnastics team is honored by lawmakers.
Tennessee lawmakers honor Fisk University gymnastics team
Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: Murder trial of Alex Murdaugh continues at 2:15 p.m.
Police officer generic
Changes coming to bill that would allow police to carry while drunk, lawmaker says