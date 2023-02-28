New bill aims to affirm paid family leave for state employees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A proposal is making its way through Tennessee’s legislature that would guarantee state employees paid leave from work for family reasons.

SB0227 was introduced on Jan. 19 by Senator Jeff Yarbro, and it would authorize 12 weeks of paid leave each year for qualified state workers for the birth of a child or to care for a loved one with a serious health condition.

This allotted time off would be in addition to the employee’s regular annual, or sick time off the current law provides state employees.

The House version of the bill, HB0442, is sponsored by Democratic Rep. Johnny Shaw of District 80 and was introduced on January 24. Both bills head to their respective Public Service Subcommittees for consideration.

