MNPD: LPR spots stolen vehicle, teenager arrested

The car was reported stolen from a used car dealership on February 16.
License plate readers were recently rolled out across Davidson County and led to an arrest on Monday.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are crediting newly placed license plate readers (LPRs) for the arrest of a car thief over the weekend.

According to MNPD, a new LPR on Morrmans Arm Road picked up the plate of a light blue Toyota Camry on Friday, February 24. The Camry was reported stolen from Titan Auto Sales on Gallatin Pike North on February 16. Several vehicles were stolen that day from the dealership.

Through surveillance footage and bird’s eye coverage from an MNPD helicopter crew, the Camry was spotted and followed to a home on Judd Drive, where a 16-year-old boy was taken into custody.

Metro Council approves 6-month pilot program for LPRs

A search of the boy’s room produced keys and key FOBs to 17 different vehicles, ID papers and credit cards from at least six people, car registration documents, and multiple vehicle tags.

The boy was charged in juvenile court with auto theft, ID theft and other related offenses.

A teenager is charged with stealing vehicle keys and IDs in Nashville.
A teenager is charged with stealing vehicle keys and IDs in Nashville.(MNPD)

