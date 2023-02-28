Metro Police searching for gunman after shooting at gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville police are trying to identify a gunman who shot and injured another man while he was pumping gas with an 8-year-old in the car.

The shooting happened on Feb. 20 at a Citgo on Dickerson Pike, according to police.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect got out of a black Dodge Charger with two handguns around 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the gas station. After a brief argument with the victim, the victim got into his vehicle and left, according to police.

Seconds later, both the suspect and the victim exchanged gunfire as they left the parking lot, according to police. A second shootout between the two happened minutes later on Sennadale Lane.

The victim was taken to Skyline Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury to the leg.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

