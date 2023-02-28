Men indicted for 2020 murder in Nashville

The two men are facing first-degree murder charges, according to MNPD.
Metro Nashville Police Department logo
Metro Nashville Police Department logo(MNPD)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men have been indicted following a 2020 fatal shooting investigation.

Emmanuel Webb, 29, and Dewayne Garner, 30, are facing several charges including first-degree murder and gun possession by convicted felons, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Emmanuel Webb, 29, (left) and Dewayne Garner, 30. (right)
Emmanuel Webb, 29, (left) and Dewayne Garner, 30. (right)(MNPD)

The two men are accused of fatally wounding Issac Davis, 48, in the 1500 block of Delta Avenue in Nashville on April 25, 2020, according to police.

Davis was dropping off a female friend at her residence when the incident occurred. Police said it’s possible Garner and Webb mistook Davis for someone else.

Webb has an armed robbery conviction in Davidson County, and Garner has a money laundering conviction in Williamson County, according to police.

Both Webb and Garner are facing pre-meditated murder charges.

Webb was taken into custody at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 3, 2022, and is currently on a $1,877,000 bond.

Garner was taken into custody at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 23, 2023, and is currently on a $1,250,000 bond.

