House committee approves Gov. Lee’s transportation plan

Gov. Bill Lee’s transportation plan has been approved by a House committee.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The House Transportation Committee approved a bill on Tuesday morning that includes Gov. Bill Lee’s transportation plan.

The bill, HB0321, advances next to the Government Operations Committee.

Gov. Lee’s proposal, the Transportation Modernization Act of 2023, would allow express toll lanes on highways and would triple fees for electric car owners.

The act works towards Gov. Lee’s big push after winning reelection — paying for tens of billions of dollars in roadway projects.

Lee’s plan will ensure the Tennessee Department of Transportation has the resources needed to solve the state’s current and future mobility challenges. Proposed solutions include:

  • Seeking the use of public-private partnerships to allow private investment in new urban roadway infrastructure, which will allow the state to reserve funds for more rural infrastructure priorities.
  • The plan for public-private partnerships will include exploring Choice Lanes, which are additional, optional lanes funded in partnership with the private sector on urban Tennessee interstates to decrease congestion and increase economic impact across the state.
  • Expanding the alternative delivery model to save taxpayer dollars and deliver road projects more quickly.

Additional information about the plan can be found online.

Lee outlined the plan in the State of the State address earlier this month.

The Senate version of the bill, SB0273, is expected to be considered Thursday by the Senate Transportation and Safety Committee.

Also, in the House Transportation Committee on Tuesday, the committee recommended for passage a bill that would increase the penalties for drivers who failed to move over or reduce speed when a car has flashing hazard lights activated, a stationary emergency, recovery, highway maintenance, solid waste, utility service or other vehicles that have flashing lights activated.

