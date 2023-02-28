Great Smoky Mountains ‘Park it Forward’ program to start Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Starting Wednesday, visitors to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will need daily or weekly parking tags, which can now be purchased online.

Officials with GSMNP said that park staff will not print the tags for visitors. Instead, tags must be printed ahead of time.

Previous coverage: GSMNP parking tags quickly sell out, pre-order still available

Visitors are required to enter the date of the visit and their license plate number when a tag is purchased.

Tags can be purchased up to six months in advance. The tags can be purchased online here.

