Great Smoky Mountains ‘Park it Forward’ program to start Wednesday

Future visitors to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park can purchase a daily or weekly parking tag online.
Future visitors to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park can purchase a daily or weekly parking tag online.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Starting Wednesday, visitors to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will need daily or weekly parking tags, which can now be purchased online.

Officials with GSMNP said that park staff will not print the tags for visitors. Instead, tags must be printed ahead of time.

Previous coverage: GSMNP parking tags quickly sell out, pre-order still available

Visitors are required to enter the date of the visit and their license plate number when a tag is purchased.

Tags can be purchased up to six months in advance. The tags can be purchased online here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amazon truck was involved in a deadly crash on I-40 in Mt. Juliet Monday night.
Amazon truck involved in deadly interstate crash in Mount Juliet
FLE - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert...
‘Dilbert’ creator loses comics distributor over racist remarks
WSMV4 Chief Investigator Jeremy Finley interviews a woman soliciting money for child's funeral....
People claiming to raise money for dead child run from WSMV4 Investigates
Byron Smith, 27, of Murfreesboro, was charged with five felony counts of sexual contact of a...
Rutherford Co. wrestling coach suspended after alleged sexual contact with student
House fire on Lancelot Ln. in Founders Pointe.
3 firefighters injured battling Franklin house fire

Latest News

Smoking in bars is now prohibited in Nashville.
Smoking ban begins for Nashville bars
WSMV smoking in bars
Nashville's smoking ban begins for select bars, restaurants
wsmv Black women in politics
Women's History Month: issues impacting Tennessee
(from left to right) Metro Councilwoman Zulfat Suara, Metro Council Member Sharon Hurt and...
Women’s History Month: Local and state lawmakers on issues impacting Tennessee
An Amazon truck was involved in a deadly crash on I-40 in Mt. Juliet Monday night.
Deadly crash pushes drivers to discuss proposed change to Move-Over Law