Florida man sentenced to federal prison after trying to sexually exploit Clarksville teen


By Danica Sauter
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 62-year-old Florida man previously convicted of sex crimes against a child was sentenced on Monday in Nashville to 15 years in federal prison for attempted production of child pornography or attempted sexual exploitation of minor.

David Earl Parker, 62, of Bryceville, Florida was indicted in December 2021 after contacting an undercover FBI agent online who was posing as a 13-year-old girl from Clarksville, prosecutors said. After months of texting the purported minor female, Parker sent photos of his genitals and requested that the minor female send nude photos to him. The conversations continued with Parker making sexually explicit comments and eventually planned to travel to Clarksville to have sex with her.

On Jan. 23, 2022, the FBI arrested Parker in Bryceville. In October 2022, Parker pleaded guilty.

Parker was previously convicted in Florida in 2015 after being arrested for similar conduct and arriving at an agreed location to have sex with a 14-year-old female.

Parker was also ordered to serve seven years of supervised released upon the expiration of his sentence.

