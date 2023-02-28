First Alert Forecast: Strong storms possible this week

Near-record warmth is expected this week before strong to severe thunderstorms roll in.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Today will be mostly sunny and very pleasant with little to no wind and high temperatures in the low 70s in Nashville.

Temperatures will peak in the low-mid 60s though on the Cumberland Plateau.

Wednesday will turn breezy and even warmer. Temperatures will jump into the upper 70s across parts of the Mid-State, which could be near record warmth for the day.  While most of the day will be dry, a few showers will be possible by late afternoon.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday night as we are seeing signs that scattered strong-severe thunderstorms will develop then over Middle Tennessee, pushing northward toward Kentucky. Hail and high wind may accompany some storms, along with very heavy downpours that could cause flooding in areas of poor drainage.

Periods of rain and even some thunderstorms will be likely Thursday and through the first part of Friday.  Any one of these storms could also reach strong to severe strength and bring gusty winds and torrential downpours to parts of the area.

In total, 2-4 inches will be likely through the rest of this week, with a few spots receiving higher amounts. Localized flooding will become possible by Thursday or Friday. 

Drier, cooler weather will then take over this weekend as the sky brightens. Temperatures will jump back above average again for the start of next week.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

