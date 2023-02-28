First Alert Forecast: Strong-Severe Storms with the Threat for Flooding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Wednesday through Friday. Several waves of showers and storms, some potentially strong - severe, will move through the area during that time period. Damaging wind gusts, hail, and flooding as well as an isolated tornado will all be possible.

TONIGHT & WEDNESDAY:

After an absolutely gorgeous Tuesday, the pleasant weather will continue into this evening. It’ll remain clear and turn cool. Lows will be in the 50s by sunrise.

Wednesday will turn partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer. Count on highs near 80 degrees. The chance you encounter a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon will be rather low -- just 30%.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT - FRIDAY:

Our rain & storm chance will increase dramatically Wednesday night. Showers and thunderstorms will develop during the evening. Some storms could be severe with hail and/or high wind. Persistent downpours that produce localized flooding will be possible as storms may linger in certain areas longer than normal.

Additional waves of rain and storms will be likely Thursday and Friday. There will be dry times too, however. Friday’s storms during the mid morning through the early-mid afternoon may also become severe, so stay weather aware & ensure you have a way to receive watches and warnings (e.g. the First Alert Weather App).

Strong-severe thunderstorms will move into the area Wednesday evening. (WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND:

Drier, cooler weather will develop over the weekend. Lows will be just above freezing on Sunday morning. Both afternoons look pleasant however. Sunday looks like the better of the two weekend days for doing things outdoors, as it will be milder.

NEXT WEEK:

Warmer weather develops on Monday.

Then, count on a cooldown on Tuesday as a cold front moves in with clouds and showers.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.