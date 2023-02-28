First Alert Forecast: Heavy Rain & Storms Expected this Week

Mostly sunny skies will continue for the rest of the afternoon and it will be very pleasant outside with little to no wind and high temperatures in the low 70s in Nashville. Temperatures will peak in the upper 60s on the Cumberland Plateau and in Southern Kentucky.

Tomorrow will be a breezy day, and even warmer than today! Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s across parts of the Mid-State, which could be near record warmth for the day. While most of the day will be dry, a few showers will be possible by late afternoon with storms likely in the evening.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday night as we are seeing signs that scattered strong-severe thunderstorms will develop then over Middle Tennessee, pushing northward toward Kentucky. Hail and high wind may accompany some storms, along with very heavy downpours that could cause flooding in areas of poor drainage.

Periods of rain and storms are likely Thursday and through the first part of Friday. Any of these storms could also reach strong to severe strength and bring gusty winds and torrential downpours to parts of the area.

In total, 2-4 inches will be likely through the rest of this week, with a few spots receiving higher amounts. Localized flooding will become possible by Thursday or Friday.

Heavy rainfall could bring some minor flooding to the Mid State Wednesday night through Friday. (WSMV)

Drier, cooler weather will then take over this weekend as the sky brightens. High for the weekend will only be in the upper 50s, but temperatures will jump back above average again for the start of next week.

