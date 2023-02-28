Family of pedestrian killed in Mount Juliet crash speak out

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Mount Juliet family is grieving after they received the news that a deadly car crash that backed up Lebanon Road for more than an hour Monday morning involved their family member.

Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) officials said the crash happened on Sunset Drive. The family of the man who was hit and killed after being by an SUV while crossing the street is now crying out for answers.

“She’s sad because of all the news they have gotten,” said a friend translating for Tarisa Huerta.

It was a call Tarisa said sent chills down her spine.

Tarisa received a call from her brother minutes after THP officers said her nephew, 22-year-old Jose Huerta, had been involved in a crash.

THP said the crash happened at about 8 a.m. when someone driving a 2002 Ford Escape hit and killed Jose. Officials said he hit the front side of the car while trying to cross the busy road without a crosswalk.

Shortly after the crash, witnesses told WSMV they saw officials rush Jose to a nearby hospital.

“She said that his mom and dad want to know what happened, how it happened, and why it happened,” said a friend translating for Tarisa.

As Jose’s parents spent hours in the hospital, they tell me they were still in shock.

“The family loved him, his mom, his dad, his sister, his brothers. The whole family is going to miss him, but now he is in heaven,” said a friend translating for Tarisa.

As of this writing, THP officials have not released any charges for the driver.

