Crews battling Franklin house fire

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews are currently battling a large house fire in Franklin.

The Franklin Fire Department says crews are working to put out the house fire on Lancelot Lane in the Founders Pointe neighborhood.

Photos and video sent in by Matt Ullum show flames coming out the top of the home, before being put out by firefighters.

Crews were still working as of about 1:45 p.m.

