College to honor Smyrna teen’s volleyball scholarship after losing both legs in St. Louis crash

PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) – The University of Tennessee Southern said they will honor the volleyball scholarship they offered Janae Edmondson, who lost both her legs after she was injured in St. Louis crash.

Edmondson had accepted the university’s offer just days before the crash.

On Feb. 18, 16-year-old Edmondson and her parents were walking back to their hotel when the police said a car ran a yield sign. The car hit another car and went airborne and slid into Edmondson pinning her.

After the crash, she was taken to the hospital where they had to amputate both of her legs.

“Nothing that I could have said could have made the situation better,” said Tristyn Lozano, UT Southern’s Assistant Volleyball coach. “She did nothing wrong. [She was] walking on the sidewalk from playing a great game on Saturday just for it to end or for it to change her world completely and flip upside down. It was very heartbreaking to hear.”

Lozano witnessed Edmondson’s skills both on and off the volleyball court when Lozano used to coach the volleyball club Edmondson played for. Lozano said she saw Edmondson could play on the collegiate level and offering her volleyball skill set and her leadership qualities.

“She kind of caught my eye,” Lozano said. “You know this kid is going to give it her all and will push her teammates to be better even if it didn’t go their way. She would also find something positive to say.”

The University of Tennessee Southern never thought twice about not honoring Edmondson’s scholarship, according to Lozano who denied the rumors the school wouldn’t uphold the scholarship. Lozano said she was not sure where the rumor came from.

“She’s going to have a spot. She’s going to have a jersey. She’s going to be as much part of the team as she wants to be,” Lozano said. “And I think knowing that and giving that opportunity and for her to seize it is fantastic. She earned that. She outright came in here…I mean she put in the work for years, and it paid off.”

Ever since the crash, there has been an outpouring of support for Edmondson from volleyball players and organizations all over the country to members of her Middle Tennessee community.

“To know that we’re not just going to push her away. I hope for peace of mind for them and to know that we still want her here and we still consider her apart from our family,” said Lozano.

So far, the GoFundMe for Janae has raised more than $600,000. For more information, click here.

