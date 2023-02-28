Clarksville Police searching for armed, dangerous man

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man that allegedly assaulted a person at a home and then fled.

Police are searching for 27-year-old Dalton Lawrence. On Feb. 23, Lawrence allegedly assaulted a 33-year-old man at the victim’s home and then left the scene.

Officials said the assault was not a random act and both Lawrence and the victim were previously acquainted.

Lawrence is a white man and is 6′0″ tall and weighs around 195 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes and officials say Lawrence should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has information about Lawrence’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Neal at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5538, TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at //P3tips.com/591.

