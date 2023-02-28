Bill would require some Tennessee bars to supply Narcan


FDA may approve Narcan to be sold over the counter.
FDA may approve Narcan to be sold over the counter.(n/a)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new Tennessee bill would require some Tennessee bar owners to have Narcan easily accessible in their bars.

SB0200, sponsored by Senator London Lamar, requires establishments that have gross sales of alcoholic beverages of more than $500,000 per calendar year, as a condition of receiving or renewing a liquor-by-the-drink license, to “keep an opiate antagonist nasal spray in an easily accessible location on the premises.”

The bill would require bar owners to pay for the Narcan.

“The proposed legislation does not require funding or reimbursement for the cost of naloxone hydrochloride,” the bill says.

The full summary of the bill can be found here.

