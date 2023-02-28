Begging for money to bury a child who doesn’t exist: WSMV4 Investigates confronts the solicitors, tonight at 6.
Published: Feb. 28, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - You may have seen them: people standing on street corners, sometimes walking through traffic with a sign reading, “FUNERAL.”
There’s always a picture on the signs of a child who passed away after an accident.
They carry painted milk or water jugs, asking for money for the funeral.
But there’s just one big problem: none of it is true.
What WSMV4 Investigates has uncovered that has them running from our cameras. Tonight at 6 p.m.
