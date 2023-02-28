Amazon truck involved in deadly interstate crash in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead following a crash on the interstate that closed several lanes for much of the night in Wilson county.

According to Mt. Juliet Police, an Amazon tractor-trailer was involved in a crash with at least one other vehicle on I-40 West around 10:15 p.m. on Monday. A white pickup truck could be seen with substantial damage to the driver’s side front end in the grass off the road.

One person died as a result of this crash and traffic was backed up for most of the night as fatal crash detectives investigated the incident and crews worked to remove the wreckage.

MJAlert: Injury Crash / I-40 West near 226MM / The right lanes are blocked for approx. 1 hour. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) February 28, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.