Amazon truck involved in deadly interstate crash in Mt. Juliet

The incident occurred late Monday night on I-40 before the Mt. Juliet Road exit ramp.
The crash occurred overnight on I-40 West and involved an Amazon tractor-trailer and at least one other vehicle.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:52 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead following a crash on the interstate that closed several lanes for much of the night in Wilson county.

According to Mt. Juliet Police, an Amazon tractor-trailer was involved in a crash with at least one other vehicle on I-40 West around 10:15 p.m. on Monday. A white pickup truck could be seen with substantial damage to the driver’s side front end in the grass off the road.

One person died as a result of this crash and traffic was backed up for most of the night as fatal crash detectives investigated the incident and crews worked to remove the wreckage.

