4 dead, including 2 children in Frayser house fire
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four people died in a house fire in Frayser on Tuesday.
Memphis Fire Department says an 8, 10, 33, and 62-year-old did not survive.
The fire took place on Par Avenue around midnight.
A space heater caused the fire, according to MFD.
We are working to gather more information.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.