4 dead, including 2 children in Frayser house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four people died in a house fire in Frayser on Tuesday.

Memphis Fire Department says an 8, 10, 33, and 62-year-old did not survive.

The fire took place on Par Avenue around midnight.

A space heater caused the fire, according to MFD.

We are working to gather more information.

