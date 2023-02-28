4 dead, including 2 children in Frayser house fire

4 dead, including 2 children in Frayser house fire
4 dead, including 2 children in Frayser house fire(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four people died in a house fire in Frayser on Tuesday.

Memphis Fire Department says an 8, 10, 33, and 62-year-old did not survive.

The fire took place on Par Avenue around midnight.

A space heater caused the fire, according to MFD.

We are working to gather more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Vitello
Baseball coach Tony Vitello suspended for Dayton weekend games
Main Street in Saltillo, Tennessee, dead ends into the Tennessee River.
Man dies ‘pleading for help’ after unknowingly driving into Tennessee River
FLE - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert...
‘Dilbert’ creator loses comics distributor over racist remarks
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because...
Cosori recalling 2 million air fryers for fire risk
Deadly shooting investigation.
4-year-old dies from accidental gunshot wound, police

Latest News

An Amazon truck was involved in a deadly crash on I-40 in Mt. Juliet Monday night.
Amazon truck involved in deadly interstate crash in Mt. Juliet
WSMV deadly crash
Deadly crash investigation
Metro Schools is looking to buy an Omnilert gun detection system to use across the county.
Metro Nashville Public Schools looks to add gun detection software
WSMV school security tech
MNPS considering ew security tech