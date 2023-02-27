WSMV 4′s First Alert Weather Team promotes Severe Weather Awareness Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Middle Tennesseans had the chance to meet WSMV’s First Alert Weather Team on Saturday, February 25.

In partnership with the National Weather Service, WSMV’s Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer, alongside Meteorologists Dan Thomas, Stefano DiPietro, Melanie Layden, and Cruz Media appeared at the Severe Weather Awareness Day event at Trevecca Nazarene University.

The event was held at the Boone Business Center, 333 Murfreesboro Road, in Nashville. The WSMV 4 weather team was available for photos and questions at the WSMV 4 booth. The event also featured panel discussions, as well as some giveaways.

Full schedule of the event:

Severe Weather Awareness Day schedule (NWS)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.