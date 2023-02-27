Two 8th graders arrested following social media threat at Nashville school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two eighth grade students were arrested following a threat made last Thursday on social media, Metro Police said.

The Nashville Prep Middle School students, both 13, told police the motive for threatening a mass shooting on Instagram was to get out of school on Friday.

Police said both students have been charged with a threat of mass violence at a school and false report of an emergency.

Metro Police said threats to special events, schools and businesses are taken seriously. Those responsible, once identified, will be prosecuted.

