TDOT repaints over graffiti in Brentwood


TDOT repainting graffiti
TDOT repainting graffiti(TDOT)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation went out Monday to I-65 North at Old Hickory South in Brentwood to cover up graffiti.

The graffiti was reportedly a giant mural with a website link that read “American By Blood Patriotfront.us.”

TDOT announced Sunday night they would have crews out there on Monday and have it repainted in safe working conditions during the day.

