Stefano DiPietro takes plunge to help Special Olympics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Stefano DiPietro and Snowbird participated in the Polar Plunge on Saturday to benefit Special Olympics Tennessee.

Stefano was one of more than 300 jumpers who helped raise more than $100,000 for Special Olympics.

There was also a chili cookoff and costume contest as part of the festivities.

“We want people to feel the challenge of the cold, jumping in a brisk, cold pool because they raise a lot of money to make that challenge happen and fundraise for Special Olympics athletes,” Justin Bradford, Director of Marketing and Communications for Special Olympics Tennessee, said.

In addition to the Polar Plunge, First Alert Weather team members spent time at Trevecca University to wrap up severe weather awareness week.

