Pedestrian hit by car in Mt. Juliet
The incident occurred on Lebanon Road on Monday morning.
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police in Mt. Juliet were called to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian on Monday morning.
According to Mt. Juliet Police, a pedestrian was hit by a car on Lebanon Road near Sunset Drive around 8 a.m. on Monday. MJPD officers closed a portion of the road for the investigation.
Emergency aid was administered to the pedestrian at the scene. The person’s current condition is unknown.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.