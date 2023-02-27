Pedestrian hit by car in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police in Mt. Juliet were called to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian on Monday morning.

According to Mt. Juliet Police, a pedestrian was hit by a car on Lebanon Road near Sunset Drive around 8 a.m. on Monday. MJPD officers closed a portion of the road for the investigation.

Emergency aid was administered to the pedestrian at the scene. The person’s current condition is unknown.

MJAlert: The crash investigation on Lebanon Rd near Sunset Dr is on-going after an adult pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. THP is handling investigation. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) February 27, 2023

