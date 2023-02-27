Pedestrian hit by car in Mt. Juliet

The incident occurred on Lebanon Road on Monday morning.
A pedestrian was struck on Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet.
A pedestrian was struck on Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police in Mt. Juliet were called to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian on Monday morning.

According to Mt. Juliet Police, a pedestrian was hit by a car on Lebanon Road near Sunset Drive around 8 a.m. on Monday. MJPD officers closed a portion of the road for the investigation.

Emergency aid was administered to the pedestrian at the scene. The person’s current condition is unknown.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Main Street in Saltillo, Tennessee, dead ends into the Tennessee River.
Man dies ‘pleading for help’ after unknowingly driving into Tennessee River
Highway signs in Moore County, TN.
Charges pending after Moore Co. High School student dies in fatal crash
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because...
Cosori recalling 2 million air fryers for fire risk
Tony Vitello
Baseball coach Tony Vitello suspended for Dayton weekend games
Head-On Collision Involving Teens
Inflation now impacting public safety

Latest News

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: Murdaugh’s defense calls final witnesses in trial
FILE - The Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., is shown Jan. 8, 2020. Republican...
Activists to hold rally in support of abortion ban exceptions
WSMV Preds GM
Busy weekend for the Preds
Tennessee State Capitol
Group wants amendments to bill that would allow abortions for rape victims