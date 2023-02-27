Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Mt. Juliet
The incident occurred on Lebanon Road on Monday morning.
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police in Mt. Juliet and Tennessee Highway Patrol crash detectives were called to investigate a serious crash involving a pedestrian on Monday morning.
According to the THP, 22-year-old Jose Huerta was hit by a Ford Escape while attempting to cross Lebanon Road near Sunset Drive around 8 a.m. on Monday. Emergency aid was administered to Huerta at the scene but he died as a result of his injuries.
The driver of the Escape, 37-year-old William Chase, was not injured during the incident, and is not facing charges.
MJPD officers closed a portion of the road for the investigation.
