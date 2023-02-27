Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police in Mt. Juliet and Tennessee Highway Patrol crash detectives were called to investigate a serious crash involving a pedestrian on Monday morning.

According to the THP, 22-year-old Jose Huerta was hit by a Ford Escape while attempting to cross Lebanon Road near Sunset Drive around 8 a.m. on Monday. Emergency aid was administered to Huerta at the scene but he died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the Escape, 37-year-old William Chase, was not injured during the incident, and is not facing charges.

MJPD officers closed a portion of the road for the investigation.

MJAlert: The crash investigation on Lebanon Rd near Sunset Dr is on-going after an adult pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. THP is handling investigation. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) February 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.