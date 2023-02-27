No-cook lunch ideas from dietitian-nutritionist Chelsea LeBlanc
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
1. Vegetarian “Miso Crunch” Tacos:
· TJ’s Miso Crunch Chopped Salad Kit
· TJ’s Jicama Wraps (or small tortillas)
· TJ’s Shelled Edamame
2. Chickpea Tzatziki Pita:
· Chickpeas, rinsed and drained
· Cucumbers
· Cherry tomatoes
· Feta cheese, to taste
· 1 whole wheat pita, cut in half
· Tzatziki sauce, to taste
3. Lunch Board- “Grown Up” Lunchable:
· Protein- important for fullness and satiety
o Turkey, Cheese, and Hummus
· Veggies and Fruit- a great source of fiber and vitamins, and minerals
o Bell peppers, Cucumbers, Blueberries (may change these up)
· Carbohydrates- fiber and fullness
o Whole grain Crackers
