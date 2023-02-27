No-cook lunch ideas from dietitian-nutritionist Chelsea LeBlanc

1. Vegetarian “Miso Crunch” Tacos:

· TJ’s Miso Crunch Chopped Salad Kit

· TJ’s Jicama Wraps (or small tortillas)

· TJ’s Shelled Edamame

2. Chickpea Tzatziki Pita:

· Chickpeas, rinsed and drained

· Cucumbers

· Cherry tomatoes

· Feta cheese, to taste

· 1 whole wheat pita, cut in half

· Tzatziki sauce, to taste

3. Lunch Board- “Grown Up” Lunchable:

· Protein- important for fullness and satiety

o Turkey, Cheese, and Hummus

· Veggies and Fruit- a great source of fiber and vitamins, and minerals

o Bell peppers, Cucumbers, Blueberries (may change these up)

· Carbohydrates- fiber and fullness

o Whole grain Crackers

