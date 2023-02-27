Nashville Predators make big roster move ahead of NHL trade deadline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators made big roster moves ahead of the March 3rd NHL trade deadline, which included by trading Tanner Jeannot to Tampa Bay.

Around 6 p.m., the Preds announced Jeannot would not be playing the game in Arizona due to trade-related reasons.

The Preds announced Jeannot was traded to Tampa Bay and in return they will get defenseman Cal Foot and five draft picks between now and 2025.

In addition, the Preds announced the team acquired Isaac Ratcliffe from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for future considerations.

Ratcliffe, 24, was selected 35th overall in the second round of the 2017 NHL Draft and has appeared in 10 games for the Flyers.

Both the roster moves came after the announcement that Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced he would be retiring and will be replaced by former coach Barry Trotz.

