Nashville Powerball player wins $150,000


Tennessee Powerball
Tennessee Powerball(WMC)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville Powerball player tripled their winnings, earning $150,000 in Saturday’s drawing.

The winner matched four of five balls plus the Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000. Since the player chose the Power Play feature, the prize was tripled.

The lucky ticket was sold at Titan Deli Market, 2001 Dr. D.B. Todd Blvd. in Nashville.

