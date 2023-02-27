Nashville Powerball player wins $150,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville Powerball player tripled their winnings, earning $150,000 in Saturday’s drawing.

The winner matched four of five balls plus the Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000. Since the player chose the Power Play feature, the prize was tripled.

The lucky ticket was sold at Titan Deli Market, 2001 Dr. D.B. Todd Blvd. in Nashville.

