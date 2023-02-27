Nashville fire crews on scene of residential fire
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department (NFD) responded to the 7000 block of Highway 100 on Sunday evening for a house fire.
NFD said that crews are shuttling water to fully extinguish the fire because the nearest fire hydrant is 1,500 feet away from the home.
NFD said there are no reported injuries and that it is an active scene.
