Motorcyclist dies after crash on I-40 in Putnam County


(MGN)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST
PEGRAM, Tenn. (WSMV) - A motorcyclist is dead after a one-vehicle wreck on Interstate 40 near mile marker 291, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reported.

THP said a person was driving west on a 2023 Kawasaki motorcycle on Saturday at about 1:15 p.m. THP said the driver, was taking a right curve when they went off the roadway onto the left side and hit a cable barrier.

The driver died from their injuries and THP closed the roadway for a brief time for investigation. The roadway was reopened after three hours.

