MNPD: Second juvenile escapee in custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police announce the second of two escapees surrendered himself on Monday and is in custody.

Cesar Chavez-Perdomo, 17, and Brett Webb, 14, escaped from the Walnut Youth Academy on 279 Stewarts Ferry Pike at around the night of January 31.

The two reportedly stole the keys that unlocked their detention area door and escaped the facility by climbing over a wall.

Metro Police said they were notified of their disappearance roughly one hour after their escape.

Webb was found and taken into custody in Robertson County Wednesday, February 1. Chavez-Perdomo surrendered on Monday, February 27, and is in custody.

Chavez-Perdomo was arrested in May of last year on an aggravated robbery charge, and Webb has several out-of-county charges.

