Madison road-rage fatal shooting likely self-defense, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - No charges have been filed in Sunday afternoon’s road rage-related fatal shooting that appears to have been in self-defense, Metro Police said on Monday.

According to the investigation, Alden R. Jones, 71, was driving aggressively through Hermitage and Old Hickory by speeding and cutting off other drivers. When Jones came to a stop at a traffic light at State Route 45 and Rio Vista Drive, he got out of his vehicle, approached the vehicle directly behind him, and began banging on the driver’s side window with a pistol.

Ricky L. Frizzell Jr., 36, was behind the vehicle Jones was banging on. He attempted to verbally intervene, according to police. Jones, with pistol in hand, then began approaching Frizzell’s vehicle. Frizzell, who had gotten out, yelled for Jones to stop, not come any closer, and warned him that he also had a gun, police said.

Jones continued to approach and was at a very close distance when Frizzell fired, saying he did so in defense of himself and his wife, who was a passenger in the vehicle.

Frizzell remained on the scene after the shooting. Frizzell and his wife were cooperative with detectives, and their stories were confirmed by other witnesses at the scene.

Police said the investigation is continuing and the results will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office at the conclusion.

