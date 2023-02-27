At least one hospitalized after head-on crash in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is on the scene of a vehicle crash with injuries at Fort Campbell Boulevard and 101st Airborne Division Parkway.

Officials said the crash happened around 8 p.m. on Sunday. According to Clarksville officials, a vehicle going northbound in the southbound lane of Fort Campbell Boulevard hit a vehicle in front of Zaxby’s and then continued north in the southbound lanes, crashing near the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and 101st Airborne Division Parkway.

Officials said Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators are on their way to the scene. The status of those injured is unknown.

Officials said Life Flight helicopters are not available due to weather. EMS took at least one person to a nearby hospital.

One southbound lane is open. However, officials ask drivers to find alternate routes until the road can be opened.

