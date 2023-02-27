How to win a dream home while helping Vanderbilt children’s hospital

The winner will be announced on April 14.
This home in Thompson Station could be yours if you win the I Am Home Raffle.
This home in Thompson Station could be yours if you win the I Am Home Raffle.(Willow Branch Homes)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tickets are on sale now for a raffle benefiting Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and you could win a new home for entering.

The “I Am Home” raffle tickets, which cost $100 each, can be purchased for a chance to win a brand new house from Willow Branch Homes in Thompson Station, just about 30 minutes away from Nashville.

The raffle site says 100% of ticket proceeds go directly to support patients and families at the children’s hospital. The winner will be announced on April 14.

