Former Murfreesboro man indicted for impersonating licensed professionals, officials say


Prison bars
Prison bars(Action News 5)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former Murfreesboro man was arrested after he was indicted with impersonating a licensed professional when providing COVID testing.

In November 2021, special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating Jacob Melnychuk who had allegedly been providing COVID testing for various artists and venues. Officials said Melnychuk used a fraudulent diploma to obtain employment.

Officials learned Melnychuk created a fake master’s degree diploma and portrayed himself to be a licensed professional. Melnychuk allegedly used a licensed professional’s information to submit numerous tests without that person’s knowledge.

On Feb. 6, the Rutherford County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Melnychuk, 36, with one count of falsifying educational or academic records, three counts of impersonating a licensed professional, one count of identity theft and one count of forgery. On Feb. 26, Melnychuk was booked into the Rutherford County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

