First Alert Forecast: Warm, windy and sunny

A quick-moving frontal system is going to march across the Mid State today and bring us some scattered rain showers through the morning hours.

Most of the rain will taper off by our afternoon and we should get some sunshine back today. It will be warm but very windy with highs in the mid to upper 70s but gusts near if not over 40 mph possible at times. A wind advisory is in effect across the Mid State until 6 p.m. this evening. The wind should calm down tonight and temperatures could fall into the 40s by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will be the calmest overall day this week with a good deal of afternoon sunshine and temperatures slightly lower, but still in the upper 60s and lower 70s for the day.

Wednesday is going to start dry, but we’re tracking our next storm system to move in late in the afternoon and evening. Highs on Wednesday top off in the upper 70s. More showers and even a rumble of thunder through Wednesday night.

Off-and-on periods of rain can be expected Thursday and Friday with temperatures falling back into the 60s. We cannot rule out a couple of thunderstorms, but as of now, there is no severe weather threat to speak of.

Our weather will finally calm down just in time for our weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine with temperatures back in the 50s.

