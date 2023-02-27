First Alert Forecast: Beautiful Tuesday on the Way

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Strong, gusty wind will subside this evening, setting the stage for a lovely Tuesday.

TONIGHT & TOMORROW:

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 6 pm this evening. Until then, winds may occasionally gust in excess of 40 mph.

This evening, the strong wind will gradually diminish. Under a clear sky, temperatures will drop back into the upper 40s by sunrise.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and very pleasant with little to no wind. High temperatures will be in the low 70s in Nashville. Temperatures will peak in the low-mid 60s though on the Cumberland Plateau.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY:

Wednesday will turn breezy and even warmer. Temperatures will jump into the upper 70s on a developing southwesterly breeze. While most of the day will be dry, a few showers will be possible by late afternoon.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday night. We’re seeing signs that scattered strong-severe thunderstorms will develop then over Middle Tennessee, pushing northward toward Kentucky. Hail and high wind may accompany some storms, along with very heavy downpours.

Periods of rain and even some thunderstorms will be likely Thursday and through the first part of Friday. In total, 2″ - 4″ will be likely through the rest of this week, with a few spots receiving higher amounts. Localized flooding will become possible by Thursday or Friday.

WEEKEND & BEYOND:

Drier, cooler weather will then take over this weekend as the sky brightens.

Temperatures will jump back above average again for the start of next week.

Nashville's weather will take a roller coaster ride over the next week with several storm systems and fluctuating temperatures. (WSMV)

