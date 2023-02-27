Fired La Vergne officer claims ‘grooming,’ harassment led to sex scandal

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Maegan Hall, the only female officer fired in connection to the La Vergne Police Department sex scandal, has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the department and her former coworkers.

Hall and four other officers were fired in January after an investigation showed she and other male officers had sex on the job and then lied about it.

The lawsuit filed Monday alleges Hall was a victim of sexual harassment while being groomed for “sexual exploitation.” Since the sex investigation made national headlines, lawyers for Hall said she has been subjected to public ridicule and negative publicity has thwarted her attempts to regain employment.

“Maegan Hall was a vulnerable and optimistic 24-year-old woman who had applied to be a police officer in the City of La Vergne,” the lawsuit says. “Where Ms. Hall sought role models at her new job, she instead found predators.”

The lawsuit names the City of La Vergne, alongside fired Police Chief Burrel “Chip” Davis and Sergeants Lewis Powell and Henry “Ty” McGowan as defendants. It claims Davis, Powell and McGowan, among others, used their authority to manipulate and exploit Hall.

“Maegan Hall felt trapped in the role assigned to her at the City of La Vergne Police Department and, in an attempt to escape, she nearly killed herself,” the lawsuit says. “Then, the City blamed her for everything. This lawsuit seeks justice for Maegan Hall.”

The lawsuit says Hall frequently experienced a workplace “permeated with sexual innuendo and sexually explicit behavior.” It claims some officers, like Powell, repeatedly asked her for sex, putting pressure on her to perform sexual acts. This caused Hall to eventually give in to their requests, according to the lawsuit.

It adds Davis, who was fired after a third-party investigation into the sex scandal, solicited pornographic images of Hall from La Vergne Police Department supervisors and actively encouraged McGowan to exchange in in sexually exploitative behaviors like nonconsensual sharing of nude photographs and participating in degrading sexual activities.

The lawsuit also claims male officers routinely discussed sexual preferences, sexual attractiveness, and sex acts they had performed on women in front of Hall. Officers would also talk about their desires to have sex with Hall and notes one instance where male officers shared nude photos of themselves in front of Hall.

The lawsuit says since the sex scandal made national news and Hall was fired, it has been difficult for her to obtain employment. The lawsuit says Hall got a job at a restaurant shortly after being fired, but she was later fired due to the negative publicity.

“Ms. Hall is entitled to an award of punitive damages against defendants Powell, McGowan, and Davis in an amount to be determined by a jury for the acts committed with malice or reckless disregard described in this complaint.”

Read the full lawsuit here.

