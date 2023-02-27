Barrels of hazardous material disposed in North Nashville


By Marissa Sulek
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Barrels of hazardous material were dumped in a North Nashville front yard. Improper disposal of toxic liquid is illegal and now neighbors say they want the people who did it held responsible.

In a yard that borders Interstate 40 sits four blue bins with remnants of hazardous material. Driving by people might not think twice about it, like Hannah Cor and Terrence Smith.

“We were approached by you guys and had no idea what was going on – what it is?” says Cor.

The barrels are labeled “washer solvent” which can be used as windshield washer fluid. The liquid is flammable and poisonous to animals and humans.

“Completely unsafe materials not even a stones throw from our door,” Cor says.

Doorbell camera video shows a white pick-up truck pull up to the area about a week ago. A person gets out and plops the barrels on the lawn. According to state and city law doing so is illegal.

To dispose of household hazardous material, often used for cleaning and maintenance of homes, people can go to convenience centers in East Nashville or Ezell Pike. Metro residents can bring up to 15 gallons or 100 pounds of household hazardous waste each month.

“People just dump stuff all over this area and nothing ever really gets done,” says Cor.

While she says the stuff dumped is usually harmless, neighbors say they did report this incident to Metro Police and hubNashville. They were told someone would come by and pick up the barrels.

However, for those in the video, they hope they are held accountable.

“It’s very frustrating and puts us on edge that people can do that and get away with it,” says Cor.

Tennessee criminal littering law says trash between 5 and 10 pounds is a Class B misdemeanor. If convicted people could pay a $500 fine, may do public service pickup for up to 80 hours, may work in recycling center up to eight hours, and may do up to six months jail time.

