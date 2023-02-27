Activists to hold rally in support of abortion ban exceptions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Sexual Assault Center (SAC) in Nashville has invited people to gather in front of the Tennessee State Capitol on Monday to encourage legislators to make more exceptions for abortions of survivors of incest and rape.

The rally is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing of the bill.

Workers at the Sexual Assault Center (SAC) say since Roe versus Wade was overturned, they’ve been working to help people who became pregnant after being raped. They want legislators to change Senate Bill 0857. If passed, the law would allow victims of incest and rape to get an abortion without any penalties.

First, the doctor performing the abortion must confirm the patient reported the offense to police and submitted a forensic medical exam. The proposed bill also adds a minimum sentence of three years for filing a false report of rape or incest.

The SAC says they are calling on lawmakers to remove the mandatory sentencing and two ways of reporting the offense. They fear it will prevent rape victims from getting help.

“Whether or not you are pro-choice or pro-life have compassion for them and you can see where they should have a choice on whether or not their rapist child. And we do not want them to be forced to do so if they choose not too,” Jessica Barfield, the Sexual Assault Center’s vice president of operations.

On Tuesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to have their hearing of the bill.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.