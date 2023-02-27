4-year-old dies from accidental gunshot wound, police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 4-year-old has died after accidentally shooting himself inside a home in Antioch, Metro Police said.

Police said authorities were called around 4:30 a.m. Sunday after the child shot himself. Police did not say where the child found the gun.

Youth Services is handling the investigation. Under Tennessee law, the parents or others inside the home can be charged with crimes.

Police are not sure at this point in the investigation whether charges will be filed.

