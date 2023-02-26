Reward offered for info about missing Mount Juliet woman

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - A $3,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to finding Deavin Nicole Walker, who has been missing since Feb. 26, 2020.

Mount Juliet Police said Walker was last known to be walking in the Willoughby Station neighborhood after telling a family member she was going to the store. She was reported missing on April 16, 2020.

The Mount Juliet Police Department is offering a $2,000 reward in addition to the family’s $1,000 reward for information that leads to Walker’s whereabouts.

Walker, 37, left her home wearing a white shirt with green sweatpants, and she had a cell phone that is no longer working. She stands 5′3″ in height, weighs 125 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair in dreadlocks with highlighted tips. Police said she frequently visited the Lebanon area in the past.

Anyone with information on Walker’s whereabout is asked to call the Mount Juliet Police Department at 615-754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling 615-754-TIPS (8477) or through the Mount Juliet Police Department website.

