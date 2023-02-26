Report: Nashville Preds GM David Poile to retire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Predators General Manager David Poile will be stepping down and will be reportedly replaced by the former head coach of the team Barry Trotz.

David Poile, the only General Manager in Nashville Predators history, will retire at the end of the season, sources tell WSMV.

After 26 years, Poile will reportedly be retiring. Poile was the only general manager the team has ever had. Poile is reportedly leaving at the end of June.

Poile is the NHL’s winningest GM and a U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member. The Preds have made the playoffs 15 times under his watch.

Poile will reportedly be replaced by Trotz, the first head coach Poile hired for the Predators. Trotz spent 15 seasons in Nashville. He has since been the head coach for the Washington Capitals, with whom he won a Stanley Cup, and the New York Islanders.

The Predators play Sunday night in Arizona.

This story is developing, WSMV will keep you updated as more information comes out.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.