Report: Moore County High School wrestler, football player dies in fatal crash

LYNCHBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - Moore County Schools (MCS) reported that senior Isaiah Petty died early Saturday morning.

According to the Lynchburg Times, Petty died in a car crash right in front of the high school.

On Sunday, Moore County High School will be having a candlelight vigil for Petty, his family, and everyone that has been touched by his life.

“Our lives are truly but a vapor. We must focus our time on the things that truly matter for we do not know what tomorrow may bring,” MCS said in a Facebook post. “Speak to others with kindness, seek to understand, comfort those in need, and tell those you care about how you feel - repeatedly. Please join us for this vigil if you are able. Your presence will help with the healing process.”

The vigil will be held at 6 p.m. in front of the school.

