Inflation now impacting public safety


Inflation is making public safety cost more, Carley Gordon reports.
By Carley Gordon
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There was a crash Saturday night at the corner of Hendersonville’s Saunder’s Ferry Road and Main Street.

“We didn’t really know much about what was going on except for a hysterical phone call,” said Scott Horsley, the father of one of the teenagers involved.

Thankfully Horsley’s 16-year-old wasn’t hurt in the head-on collision. Police, firefighters and EMTs arrived within seconds.

“We’re very grateful,” said Horsley.

It’s what you want when emergency strikes, but city officials will tell you these things are getting more expensive.

“These costs are just hitting us from every direction,” said Eddie Roberson, the chairman of Hendersonville’s capitol projects committee.

Roberson said the new fire truck they thought would cost $750,000 will now cost more than $900,000.

The new fire hall they thought would cost $2.5 million will now cost $5 million.

Then there’s the issue of paying personnel.

It’s a costly combo now threatening public safety.

“We have to have current equipment. We don’t want to put our policemen or firemen in danger of not being able to respond to a crime or a fire,” said Roberson.

One thing that has helped is sales tax. Thanks to inflation the city is bringing in a lot more. They’ve also been relying on federal COVID funds.

“But that money is gone,” said Roberson.

Roberson said cities across the Mid-state will have to get creative.

“We’re going to have to get lean and mean. We’re going to have to cut every expenditure we can and our staff is working really hard to try and find more efficiencies. Government has to be more efficient,” said Roberson.

