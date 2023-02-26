First Alert Forecast: Windy & Warm Monday

Widespread rain returns to the Mid State late on Wednesday.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We’ll kick off the new work week with a lot of wind, warmth, some showers, and some sunshine as well.

MONDAY:

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Tennessee & Kentucky for Monday from 6 am until 6 pm. Strong southerly winds could gust as high as 45 mph at times.

Monday will be windy with morning showers, followed by afternoon sunshine and warmth.
A batch of showers will move through during the morning. By midday, the sky will begin clearing in Nashville making way for a windy, sunny, and warm afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-upper 70s for most.

Monday night will turn cooler, but remain pleasant with lows in the 40s.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY:

Tuesday will be a beautiful day with sunshine, little wind, and April-like mild air.

Wednesday will also be warm for the early part of March. Clouds will increase during the day with rain showers developing during the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT - FRIDAY:

Waves of steady, heavy rain are likely from Wednesday night through Friday. A few thunderstorms will even be possible early on Friday over southern Middle Tennessee. A few could become strong there as well. Rain totals in the 1″ - 3″ range will be likely.

Some drying will take place Friday afternoon with sunshine reappearing.

Temperatures will remain at least slightly above average during this period.

NEXT WEEKEND:

Much cooler, drier weather will build in for the start of next weekend. Temperatures will tumble down to or even below freezing at night. Both days will be unusually cool, but Saturday looks like it’ll be the cooler of the two.

