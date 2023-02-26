First Alert Forecast: Warming up with waves of rain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As temperatures warm up across the Midstate this week, we’ll see scattered showers for several days.

We’ll start off our Sunday on a wet and foggy note. Showers will move from west to east in many spots. Rain should be tapering off around lunchtime. On top of the rain, we have a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9:00 A.M. for the counties in grey. Expect patches of very thick, dense fog causing low visibility on the roads this morning.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9:00 A.M. (none)

By the afternoon, we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Lows will get to the mid 50s around midnight, but by sunrise tomorrow, we will already be in the 60s.

Monday will start off wet again. Expect morning rain showers and very windy conditions. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 9:00 A.M. until 6:00 P.M. Sustained winds will be around 20 MPH with some gusts up to 45 MPH. This south wind will help bump our temperatures into the mid 70s tomorrow afternoon.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Monday (none)

Tuesday is the pick of the week as we dry out and see lots of sunshine with comfortable temperatures. Highs will be in the low 70s with a mostly sunny sky.

The warm weather sticks around Wednesday. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with a partly cloudy sky. Then, rain showers develop again that evening. Some isolated thunderstorms are possible, too.

Rain showers will linger throughout the day on Thursday and into Friday morning. By Friday, our temperatures dip back into the 50s and stay there through the weekend. However, sunshine returns by Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.