Dry end to weekend, unsettled work week in store


By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A calm night for us across the Mid State with lows in the 40s by tomorrow morning.

The clouds hang around into our Sunday with temperatures making a run back at 60, but some areas are going to stay in the 50s.

Lows will be in the upper 50s Sunday night.

Expect scattered showers and even a rumble of thunder on Monday, the timing now looking like mainly during the first half of our day.   Very windy conditions will follow with gusts near or over 30 mph possible at times. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

We dry out and get some sunshine back on Tuesday with a high of 70 degrees.

The first half of Wednesday will be nice and dry, but rain returns in the evening and lasts into Thursday. We could see some thunderstorms mixed in, as well. Temperatures on Thursday will be a little cooler in the low 60s for highs and upper 40s for lows.

Rain lingers into Friday with highs in the mid 50s before we look forward to a dry weekend ahead of us!

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to maybe even near 60.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Vitello
Baseball coach Tony Vitello suspended for Dayton weekend games
Bedford County EMS
Missing man found dead in Duck River
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Melvin Brown
Hopkinsville basketball coach ‘distributed bulk quantities of cocaine’, court documents
Officials at the Saint Louis Zoo said a bear escaped its enclosure for a second time.
Bear escapes zoo enclosure for 2nd time this month, prompting lockdown

Latest News

Saturday evening weather update
Saturday evening weather update
Sunday evening weather update
Sunday evening weather update
Sunday morning First Alert forecast
Sunday morning First Alert forecast
Saturday evening weather update
Saturday evening weather update