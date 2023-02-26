Dry end to weekend, unsettled work week in store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A calm night for us across the Mid State with lows in the 40s by tomorrow morning.

The clouds hang around into our Sunday with temperatures making a run back at 60, but some areas are going to stay in the 50s.

Lows will be in the upper 50s Sunday night.

Expect scattered showers and even a rumble of thunder on Monday, the timing now looking like mainly during the first half of our day. Very windy conditions will follow with gusts near or over 30 mph possible at times. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

We dry out and get some sunshine back on Tuesday with a high of 70 degrees.

The first half of Wednesday will be nice and dry, but rain returns in the evening and lasts into Thursday. We could see some thunderstorms mixed in, as well. Temperatures on Thursday will be a little cooler in the low 60s for highs and upper 40s for lows.

Rain lingers into Friday with highs in the mid 50s before we look forward to a dry weekend ahead of us!

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to maybe even near 60.

