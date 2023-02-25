Two pedestrians hit and killed within hours on Gallatin Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is looking for the driver of a white SUV that they said hit and killed a 61-year-old man on Gallatin Pike earlier this week. He was the second pedestrian killed there that night.

Richard Rodriguez said he has to take Gallatin Pike on his walk home from school. “There’s been a lot of cars coming through here now,” Rodriguez said. “It is sometimes hard crossing the road.”

A man was in the middle of the road near Berkley Drive Wednesday around 6 p.m. when MNPD said the 68-year-old was hit and killed by a car. Two hours later, just a mile and a half up Gallatin Pike, a 61-year-old man was hit and killed in a separate crash. That driver allegedly fled the scene in a white SUV.

“It is unfortunate for them,” Rodriguez said.

Walk Bike Nashville said 2022 was the deadliest year for pedestrian crashes in Nashville at 50. WSMV 4 asked how we are doing this year.

“We have four or five so far,” Meschach Adams with Walk Bike Nashville said. “Still, we should not accept anybody dying on our streets. All of these are preventable.”

The nonprofit said crosswalks and improved lighting would go a long way. They also believe the speed limit should be lowered on roads like Gallatin Pike. Rodriguez said while he watches where he goes, he wants drivers to do their part too. “Be a little more careful,” Rodriguez said.

