Two arrested in Hickman Co. after allegedly trafficking Knoxville teen


(WOWT)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were arrested after they were accused of trafficking a 17-year-old for purposes of commercial sex, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

On Feb. 21, TBI human trafficking agents were contacted by Tennessee Highway Patrol. A trooper did a traffic stop in Hickman County and following the questioning of two adults and the 17-year-old, the Human Trafficking Unit was called.

During the investigation, officials were able to determine the teen was the subject of an active missing juvenile search in Knoxville. Officials said the adults were believed to have been trafficking her in commercial sex acts.

The teen was taken to a Nashville facility to receive care and services.

Chadwick Corley, 21, of Memphis, and Zoe Whitlock, 19, of Ellisville Mississippi, were booked into the Hickman County Jail on one count each of trafficking for commercial sex acts.

Bonds for each of them were set at $120,000.

