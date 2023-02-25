Tennessee Titans fan who went into cardiac arrest out of ICU after 47 days

After 47 days, Alexis Prue is out of the ICU.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Tennessee Titans fan who went into cardiac arrest hours after attending the Titans game versus the Jaguars on Jan. 7 is out of an intensive care unit.

Andrew Prue said Friday his wife, Alexis, is out of an intensive care unit and being transferred to a hospital’s progressive care unit. Andrew Prue said his wife had been in the ICU for 47 days.

The Prues had traveled from Myrtle Beach to cheer on the Titans against the Jaguars in January. Andrew Prue said they were getting ready for bed in their hotel room after the game when Alexis started feeling alarming symptoms.

“All of a sudden, she’s like, ‘Andrew, Andrew, I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe,’ like, ‘I you need you to call 911. I can’t breathe, I feel like I’m gonna die,’” Andrew said.

‘All glory to God’: Titans fan who went into cardiac arrest avoids brain damage

He said paramedics got to the hotel within five minutes. During ambulance transport, Alexis went into cardiac arrest. Andrew said his wife’s heart stopped beating for three minutes before paramedics resuscitated her in the ambulance.

Alexis and Andrew Prue
Alexis and Andrew Prue(Prue Family)

More than a month and a half later, Andrew Prue posted a picture of his smiling wife saying goodbye to the ICU.

“Peace out ICU, Hello PCU,” the Tweet said. “After 47 days, Alexis is officially out of the Intensive Care Unit & going to the Progressive Care Unit. Early next week she will be transferred to a local rehab facility. We can’t thank you all enough for your prayers & support. We love you.”

A GoFundMe fundraiser for Alexis has raised nearly $60,000.

